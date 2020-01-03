Naby Keita News and Features
Date of birth: February 10, 1995
Instagram: @keitanabydeco
Club(s): Istres, RB Salzburg, RB Leipzig, Liverpool
Country: Guinea
Signing fee: £52.75million
The central midfielder moved to France as a teenager and came through the ranks at Istres before joining RB Salzburg where he won the Austrian league and cup double. Further impressed in Germany with RB Leipzig and was named in the Bundesliga team of the season before earning a big-money move to Anfield. Injury ruled him out of the 2019 Champions League final but he played a part in Liverpool’s subsequent Club World Cup success.
