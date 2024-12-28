Who is the most expensive Liverpool player of all time?

Liverpool have made some of the biggest signings in British football history...

Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish alongside January signings Andy Carroll and Luis Suarez in 2011.
Two major Liverpool signings from the January 2011 window (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool is one of the most successful clubs in England - so naturally they've signed one or two big players over the decades.

The Reds have broken the British transfer record on numerous occasions and famously were involved in the first £500,000 transfer for an English player when they sold Kevin Keegan to Hamburg in 1977.

Then in 1995, Liverpool paid £8.5million to sign striker Stan Collymore. But transfer fees have come a long way since. So who is now the most expensive Liverpool player of all time?

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk cost £75m when signed from Southampton (Image credit: Getty Images)

The title of Liverpool's most expensive signing goes to Virgil van Dijk who cost £75million back in 2018 when signed from Southampton.

The big Dutch centre-back also broke the transfer record at the time for a deal between two English clubs.

However, it comes with a caveat. Darwin Nunez could end up costing just below £85million if all the add-ons are met. However, as a regular in the first team he should cost at least £75million by the time his contract is up - meaning the Uruguayan forward is set to equal the record.

For now though, with not all performance add-ons currently met, van Dijk is - officially for now - the record holder.

Who held the all time record transfer fee for a Liverpool player before van Dijk?

Christian Benteke

Christian Benteke enjoyed a mixed spell at Anfield

Prior to a jump in transfer fees following a new Premier League television deal in 2016, Christian Benteke was Liverpool's record purchase.

The Belgian forward cost £38million, an initial £32m from Aston Villa before add-ons. This took him narrowly ahead of Andy Carroll, who cost £35million when signed from Newcastle United on January 2011 transfer deadline day.

This, temporarily, made Carroll the most expensive British transfer in history, but Liverpool were about to sell Fernando Torres to Chelsea for £50million, eclipsing the fee.

Prior to Carroll's shock move to Anfield, Torres himself was Liverpool's most expensive transfer. The Spanish forward cost £31million when moving from Atletico Madrid in 2007.

Fernando Torres

Fernando Torres was Liverpool's record buy back in 2007 (Image credit: Getty)

The full list of the top 10 most expensive Liverpool footballers of all time

1£75mVirgil van DijkSouthampton Liverpool
2£70m* potential to rise to £85m with add-onsDarwin NunezNapoliLiverpool
3£66.8mAlissonParma Liverpool
4£60mDominik SzoboszlaiRB LeipzigLiverpool
5£48mNaby KeitaPSGLiverpool
6£39mLuis DiazAC MilanLiverpool
7£39mFabinhoMonacoLiverpool
8£38mChristian BentekeAston VillaLiverpool
9£35mAlexis Mac AllisterBrightonLiverpool
10£35mAndy Carroll Newcastle UnitedLiverpool
