Nemanja Matic News and Features

Date of birth: August 1, 1988

Instagram: @nemanjamatic

Club(s): Kosice, Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester United

Country: Serbia

Signing fee: £40 million

Established himself as a world-class midfielder during four impressive seasons at Chelsea which yielded two Premier League titles and an FA Cup triumph. Former Blues boss Jose Mourinho snapped up the chance to sign the 6ft 4in enforcer at Manchester United, stating: "He represents everything we want in a footballer; loyalty, consistency, ambition, team player." Was also a Primeira Liga winner in Portugal with Benfica and played for Serbia at the 2018 World Cup.