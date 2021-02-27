Quiz! Can you get 30 correct answers in our returning players quiz?
30 players, we just want you to tell us whether or not they returned to play for the same club again
Six minutes on the clock, 30 answers to guess.
Returning to a former club can go two ways.
Picture the scene: you arrive home with the fans singing your name, all these years later. It's a homecoming of sorts, as everyone remembers the chants, the memories of before - and everything clicks into gear like it did last time. It's like you've never been away.
Or the complete opposite. You tarnish a legacy that you spent so long building the first time around by not living up to your own standards. The nightmare scenario.
We've got 30 players here - some of them had one of these experiences. Just tell us whether they have or they haven't ever returned to a former club. Returning back from a loan, of course, does not count.
