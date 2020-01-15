Benfica News and Features

Trending

Name: Benfica

Founded: 1904

Home ground: Estadio da Luz

League Titles: 37

Instagram: @slbenfica

Benfica are the most successful club in Portuguese football. They are one of only three to have never been relegated from the Primeira Liga and have won 83 major trophies, including becoming back-to-back European Champions in 1962. Benfica also hold the European record for the most consecutive wins in a domestic league and became the first undefeated champions in the 1972-73 season. They struggled in the 1980's but returned to domestic prominence in 2004. Past players include Eusebio, Angel Di Maria, Luisao and Rui Aguas.

