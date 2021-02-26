Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils could use Lingard, Jones or Matic in a deal for Declan Rice

Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones or Nemanja Matic could be offered to West Ham United as part of an ambitious bid to sign Declan Rice.

Manchester United are keen to bring the highly rated midfielder to Old Trafford and are considering including their fringe players as part of any deal, according to 90min.

Lingard is already on loan at West Ham and has impressed with three goals in his first four appearances for David Moyes’ side, who currently sit fourth in the table after last weekend’s win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Matic has been a peripheral figure for Man United this season, making just 13 appearances in the league, although he did start in their last outing.

In contrast, Phil Jones has failed to see a single minute of action so far, having been restricted to just eight games in all competitions last season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recognises the need to shift some of his fringe players off the club’s substantial wage bill and believes that they could help facilitate a move for Rice.

The England international has been one of the stars of West Ham’s unexpected revival under Moyes, forming a strong partnership with Tomas Soucek in the heart of the Hammers’ midfield.

He has been an ever-present, often captaining the side since Mark Noble dropped out of the starting line-up.

Rice’s impressive performances, combining a bustling physical presence with composure on the ball, have attracted interest from several clubs, most notably Chelsea.

Frank Lampard was a keen admirer of Rice during his time as manager, often pushing for the club to re-sign a player they had let go as a teenager.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues will continue their pursuit now that Thomas Tuchel is in charge, but Man United haven’t been deterred by his price tag.