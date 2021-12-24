Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick knows EXACTLY how to replace ageing midfielder

Manchester United have identified Amadou Haidara as a possible long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic, according to reports.

The Serbia international is under contract at Old Trafford until 2023, but he will be 34 years old by the time next season gets under way.

Matic was a bit-part player at United last term, starting just 12 games in the Premier League.

That trend has continued in the current campaign, with the former Chelsea man having been included in a top-flight XI on just five occasions up to now.

The Athletic writes that Ralf Rangnick wants to add a tall midfielder to his squad as a replacement for Matic.

That publication cites two England internationals, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham, as United's top targets.

But the club are looking elsewhere too, with the Daily Mirror reporting that Haidara is another player United are monitoring closely.

The Mali international is under contract with RB Leipzig until 2025, but he could depart the club in the summer.

Rangnick played an instrumental role in Leipzig's rise to the Bundesliga, and his connections with the club could help United secure the signature of Haidara.

However, Rangnick does not expect the Red Devils to be overly busy in next month's transfer market.

The German believes January is a difficult time to do business, while he has previously stated that United's squad is bigger than he would ordinarily like.

"From my experience, winter is not the best time for sustainable transfers," Rangnick said.

"With the quality of players we have here, it would in theory only make sense if you can get players who can guarantee you more quality. From experience, this will be difficult in the winter."

United are set to return to Premier League action against Newcastle on Monday, before Burnley visit Old Trafford on December 30.

