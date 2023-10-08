10 in 10 games: Jude Bellingham matching Cristiano Ronaldo goal rate at Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham has matched Cristiano Ronaldo's goals tally in his opening 10 matches for Real Madrid.

The England midfielder netted twice for Los Blancos on Saturday in their 4-0 win over Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu and has reached double figures already for the Spanish side.

Bellingham now has 10 goals in just 10 appearances for Madrid so far, having scored in all but one game – the recent derby defeat against Atletico.

Ronaldo also netted 10 in his first 10 games for the club in 2009/10, either side of a knee injury early in the season.

Cristiano also bagged one assist in his first 10 games, while Bellingham has three already for Madrid, meaning the midfielder has more goal involvements overall.

The Portuguese went on to score an unbelievable 450 goals in 438 appearances for Los Blancos across nine seasons before joining Juventus in the summer of 2018.

After Saturday's game, Vinicius Junior told RealMadrid TV that Bellingham was "born to play for Real Madrid".

"He was born to play for Real Madrid, to mark an era at the biggest club in the world," the Brazilian said.

"Let's hope [our connection] lasts for many years, that we play here together for a long time.

"I'm delighted to play with Jude, one of the best players right now, at his age. We're all happy and the fans are enjoying it."

