39-year-old goalkeeper Pugliesi breaks Serie A record

Empoli goalkeeper Maurizio Pugliesi broke the record for oldest ever Serie A debutant after starting in their 2-1 win over Torino on Sunday.

Pugliesi, who turns 40 in December, was signed by Empoli in 2014 but had only spent time on the bench for the Italian outfit across two seasons.

However, with Empoli guaranteed survival and in no contention for any European spots, Pugliesi was given his chance to debut against Torino.

In doing so he eclipsed the previous record of oldest Serie A debutant, set by a 38-year-old Amilcar Barbuy for Lazio in 1931.

39/5 - Maurizio Pugliesi has become the oldest player to make his debut in Serie A (39 years 5 months). Dream.May 15, 2016

Goals from Massimo Maccarone and Piotr Zielinski had Empoli up 2-0 before Pugliesi was beaten by Joel Obi in the 56th minute.

Empoli managed to hold on for the slender win, ensuring a respectable 10th-place finish in the final standings.