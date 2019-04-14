£40 million Crystal Palace star sparks transfer battle between Manchester City and Manchester United

The race is on to land the signature of Crystal Palace’s highly-rated young full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Rivals Manchester City and Manchester United are among the suitors for 21-year-old after an impressive season at Selhurst Park, according to the Mail.

Bosses at City were particularly impressed by Wan-Bissaka’s performance when Palace delivered a shock defeat to the title challengers at the Etihad Stadium in December.

But they will face competition from Manchester United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to lose veteran right-back Antonio Valencia at the end of the season.

It is expected that Wan-Bissaka would cost around £40 million, and Palace manager Roy Hodgson has publicly admitted that both he and Wilfried Zaha could leave at the end of the season.

