46 not out - Bayern continue home scoring streak against Frankfurt

Bayern Munich brought up their best consecutive home scoring streak for 25 years in Saturday's Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Robert Lewandowski broke the deadlock after 38 minutes at the Allianz Arena, meaning the defending champions have now scored in each of their past 46 competitive matches on home turf.

This represents the Bavarian giants' best run since an unbroken streak of 77 games between 1979 and 1982.

Douglas Costa extended Bayern's lead before half-time, further strengthening the position of Carlo Ancelotti's side in the Bundesliga title race.