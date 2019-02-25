5 things we learned from the Scottish Premiership this weekend

Celtic went eight points clear of Rangers at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership with a 4-1 win over Motherwell at Parkhead.

Here are five things we learned from the weekend’s action.

It takes some unusual tactics to score against Celtic

James Scott, left, sparked a furore against Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic conceded their first domestic goal of 2019 in hugely controversial circumstances as teenager James Scott ran on to a throw-in as Celtic expected the ball back after putting it out to allow treatment to Ryan Christie. Gboly Ariyibi netted the rebound after the 18-year-old’s shot was saved but Celtic added a further two goals to make the furore irrelevant.

St Mirren are still battling for survival

Great performance from the team yesterday💪🏼 should have got all 3 points👀 https://t.co/0QZigbJ5UZ— Kyle Mcallister (@kylemcallister0) February 24, 2019

The bottom side might have felt sorry for themselves at Tynecastle when they went behind in the 55th minute to a Clevid Dikamona goal after being the better side. However, the Buddies refused to buckle and came battling back although it took an own goal from Sean Clare to give them a second successive draw.

Edinburgh derby rivalry is lasting

@jmcginn7 you're probably the kind of player who does this, knowing you're protected by a referee after…— dikamona clevid (@DikamonaClevid) February 24, 2019

Aston Villa’s former St Mirren and Hibernian midfielder John McGinn weighed in after Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona posted footage of a shocking challenge on him from Buddies midfielder Greg Tansey and included the SPFL twitter account in a reply. “Grass,” was McGinn’s response. Dikamona responded: “You’re probably the kind of player who does this, knowing you’re protected by a referee after…”

Seven down for St Johnstone

REACTION ⚽📺| The Manager and Richard Foster spoke to #SaintsTV after today's defeat to @AberdeenFC in the Ladbrokes Premiership.— St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) February 23, 2019

Tommy Wright’s side were beaten 2-0 at home to Aberdeen on Saturday after slipping out of the top six when Hibernian beat Dundee on Friday. Saints have now gone seven games without a win, with six defeats in that sequence.

Rangers can score without Alfredo Morelos

Big Lafferty enjoyed his goal. pic.twitter.com/ncNGKwr7Fs— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) February 24, 2019

Steven Gerrard’s side had not won in the previous five games this season when the Colombian was missing through suspension and drew a blank in the first two games of their top goalscorer’s three-match ban. But five players weighed in with goals in a 5-0 thrashing of Hamilton as Morelos completed his ban – including Kyle Lafferty, who netted his first league goal in five months.