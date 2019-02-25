5 things we learned from the Scottish Premiership this weekend
Celtic went eight points clear of Rangers at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership with a 4-1 win over Motherwell at Parkhead.
Here are five things we learned from the weekend’s action.
It takes some unusual tactics to score against Celtic
Celtic conceded their first domestic goal of 2019 in hugely controversial circumstances as teenager James Scott ran on to a throw-in as Celtic expected the ball back after putting it out to allow treatment to Ryan Christie. Gboly Ariyibi netted the rebound after the 18-year-old’s shot was saved but Celtic added a further two goals to make the furore irrelevant.
St Mirren are still battling for survival
The bottom side might have felt sorry for themselves at Tynecastle when they went behind in the 55th minute to a Clevid Dikamona goal after being the better side. However, the Buddies refused to buckle and came battling back although it took an own goal from Sean Clare to give them a second successive draw.
Edinburgh derby rivalry is lasting
Aston Villa’s former St Mirren and Hibernian midfielder John McGinn weighed in after Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona posted footage of a shocking challenge on him from Buddies midfielder Greg Tansey and included the SPFL twitter account in a reply. “Grass,” was McGinn’s response. Dikamona responded: “You’re probably the kind of player who does this, knowing you’re protected by a referee after…”
Seven down for St Johnstone
Tommy Wright’s side were beaten 2-0 at home to Aberdeen on Saturday after slipping out of the top six when Hibernian beat Dundee on Friday. Saints have now gone seven games without a win, with six defeats in that sequence.
Rangers can score without Alfredo Morelos
Steven Gerrard’s side had not won in the previous five games this season when the Colombian was missing through suspension and drew a blank in the first two games of their top goalscorer’s three-match ban. But five players weighed in with goals in a 5-0 thrashing of Hamilton as Morelos completed his ban – including Kyle Lafferty, who netted his first league goal in five months.
