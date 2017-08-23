53 goals, but just one at the World Cup - Wayne Rooney's England career in Opta stats
We look at 10 of the best Opta statistics after Wayne Rooney's retirement from international football.
Wayne Rooney has retired from England duty in a surprise decision less than a year before the World Cup.
Rooney's 14-year international career came to an end when he released a statement on Wednesday after speaking to England manager Gareth Southgate.
The 31-year-old had started the season in fine fashion after re-joining Everton from Manchester United, prompting speculation he could make his first international appearance since last November.
However, Rooney opted to call it a day to focus on the end of his club career. Here, we look at 10 stats from his dramatic international career, courtesy of Opta:
119 – Rooney won 119 caps for England, second only to Peter Shilton (125) and the most of any outfield player in the country's history.
53 – The Everton striker's 53 international goals is a national record, breaking Bobby Charlton's previous mark of 49 in September 2015.
53 - Wayne Rooney is 's all-time top scorer, netting 53 goals for his country between 2003 and 2016. Prestigious. August 23, 2017
8,924 – Rooney racked up a total of 8,924 minutes on the pitch in his international career.
21 – Rooney made 21 appearances for his country at major tournaments. That puts him joint-second with Steven Gerrard. Ashley Cole (22) is the only player with more.
20 – The forward's international career saw him produce a total of 20 assists.
1 – In those 21 tournament outings, he scored seven goals and registered two assists. But just one of his strikes came at a World Cup (in 2014), with six at the Euros.
1 - Wayne Rooney scored just one goal in 11 appearances at World Cup finals for England, despite attempting 21 shots overall. Unfortunate. August 23, 2017
6.4% - At Euro 2004, Rooney scored with 66.7% of his shots. From World Cup 2006 onwards, that rate dropped to 6.4% in major tournaments.
10 – However, Rooney was at his most creative during Euro 2016, laying on 10 chances for his team-mates while playing in a deeper role.
156.1 – Rooney scored a goal every 156.1 minutes in competitive matches. In friendlies, he did not fare as well, with a goal every 196.7 minutes.
8 – Rooney's best goalscoring year for England was 2014, when he netted eight, while his worst years were 2006 and 2010, when he scored just once.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.