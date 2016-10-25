81 per cent win ratio and more goals than Bayern Munich - Two years of Messi, Suarez and Neymar

On Saturday 25 October 2014, Barcelona's fearsome trio of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, Uruguay star Luis Suarez and Brazilian poster-boy Neymar - MSN for short - played together for the first time.

The South American trident made their mark just four minutes into a clash Luis Enrique's side would eventually lose 3-1 to old rivals Real Madrid, Suarez - making his Barca debut following a four-month ban picked up for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during the 2014 World Cup - teeing up Neymar to open the scoring at Santiago Bernabeu.

Two years later, MSN are, without a shadow of a doubt, the most potent attacking force in world football.

With the help of Opta, we pick out some of the key numbers from the past two years of MSN.

264 - The amount of goals scored by Messi, Suarez and Neymar since October 25 2014.

71.9 - Barca have scored 367 goals in total in that time, meaning that MSN's haul accounts for 71.9 per cent of that tally.

2 - Only two teams in Europe's top five leagues have scored more goals than MSN - Real Madrid (296) and Paris Saint-Germain (270). Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have, in comparison, netted 248 times in the past two years.

75 - MSN have started in 75 games together for Barca across all competitions, with the LaLiga champions having lost just eight of those matches.

48 - The number of assists Suarez has amassed for Barca - 39 of which were to Messi or Neymar.

147 - MSN have scored 147 times in LaLiga over the past two years, accounting for 47.40 per cent of Barca's total league haul.

81.3 - Of the 75 games that MSN have started together, they have won on 61 occasions (81.3 per cent), compared to 37 wins from 50 games (74 per cent) where the trio haven't featured from the start.

354 - Neymar has won this many fouls since Suarez made his Barca debut - that is 104 more than any other player in LaLiga.

104 - Messi has contributed 104 goals and added 47 assists for Barca in this time period, meaning the Argentinian has been directly involved in 41.5 per cent of Barca's goals across all competitions.

83.3 - MSN have scored 50 of Barca's 60 Champions League goals since October 25 2014 (83 per cent).

129 - MSN's contribution of 129 assists accounts for 47.6 per cent of the 271 that Barca have accumulated in the past two years.

229 - The total number of LaLiga goals scored by MSN accounts for over three-quarters (76 per cent) of Barca's top-flight strikes.