A career in pictures – Manchester City great Colin Bell dies aged 74
By PA Staff
Former Manchester City and England midfielder Colin Bell has died at the age of 74.
Among the finest players to ever don a City shirt, the ‘King of the Kippax’ won a Division One title, FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup across 14 seasons at Maine Road.
Bell also won 48 caps for England before suffering a knee injury at the age of 29 which would hamper him for the remainder of his career.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at Bell’s career in pictures.
