Xherdan Shaqiri News and Features

Date of birth: October 10, 1991
Instagram: @shaqirixherdan
Club(s): Basel, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Stoke, Liverpool
Country: Switzerland
Signing fee: £13.2 million
The two-time Champions League winner and twice Club World Cup victor is adept with both feet and bolstered Liverpool's attacking options when arriving from Stoke in 2018. His career began at Basel, winning three Swiss Super League titles amongst other honours before moving to Bayern Munich where he gained success in nine domestic and international competitions. Is clinical in front of goal and celebrated Champions League glory for the second time during his first season at Anfield.
5 potential ways Liverpool could alter their attack to get scoring again
By Matt Ladson
Liverpool’s failure to score in their last three Premier League games represents their worst goal drought since March 2005 - Jurgen Klopp needs to find solutions fast
