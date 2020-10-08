Xherdan Shaqiri News and Features

Date of birth: October 10, 1991

Instagram: @shaqirixherdan

Club(s): Basel, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Stoke, Liverpool

Country: Switzerland

Signing fee: £13.2 million

The two-time Champions League winner and twice Club World Cup victor is adept with both feet and bolstered Liverpool's attacking options when arriving from Stoke in 2018. His career began at Basel, winning three Swiss Super League titles amongst other honours before moving to Bayern Munich where he gained success in nine domestic and international competitions. Is clinical in front of goal and celebrated Champions League glory for the second time during his first season at Anfield.