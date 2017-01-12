'A legend and a gentleman' - Football mourns Taylor passing

Former England striker Alan Shearer has led the tributes to Graham Taylor, who died on Thursday at the age of 72 from a suspected heart attack.

Taylor handed the then 21-year-old his England debut in 1992 against France and watched as Shearer netted the first of 30 goals at international level.

Taylor's England career was preceded and followed by managerial spells at Watford and Aston Villa and many players who worked under him were quick to pay their respects on Twitter.

Completely shocked by news of Graham Taylor. Always held him in the very highest regard - the man who gave me my first cap. So sad.January 12, 2017

Sad news about Graham Taylor . Had so much respect for him . Gave me my premier league debut and I will always be thankful .January 12, 2017

Very sad to hear the news about Graham Taylor. A legend and an absolute gentleman January 12, 2017

Devastated to hear the news Graham Taylor has passed away. Greatest influence on my career. My condolences to Rita and family January 12, 2017

Really sad news to hear the news that Graham Taylor has passed away. He gave me my England debut against France.Lovely man... RIPJanuary 12, 2017