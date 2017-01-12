Trending

'A legend and a gentleman' - Football mourns Taylor passing

By

Footballers past and present were quick to mourn the loss of former England manager Graham Taylor, who died on Thursday.

Former England striker Alan Shearer has led the tributes to Graham Taylor, who died on Thursday at the age of 72 from a suspected heart attack.

Taylor handed the then 21-year-old his England debut in 1992 against France and watched as Shearer netted the first of 30 goals at international level.

Taylor's England career was preceded and followed by managerial spells at Watford and Aston Villa and many players who worked under him were quick to pay their respects on Twitter.