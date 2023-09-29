EXCLUSIVE: 'I believe we can compete with the best' – Declan Rice says Arsenal can win the Champions League this season

Declan Rice is playing in the Champions League for the first time this season – and he’s ambitious to help Arsenal win the competition for the first time ever.

Rice lifted the Europa Conference League trophy for West Ham last term, after previously helping them to the semi finals of the Europa League, but had never played in the Champions League until he helped Arsenal win 4-0 at home to PSV Eindhoven in their first match of this season’s continental campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side are fancied to progress comfortably through a group that also contains Lens and Sevilla, and are fourth favourites to win this season’s competition behind Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

VIDEO: How Arsenal EVOLVED Declan Rice To Beat Man United

The Gunners have returned to the Champions League for the first time in seven seasons this term, and have never won the tournament – narrowly losing to Barcelona in the 2006 final in Paris.

“Arsenal got so close in 2006, so to add that to the trophies the club has won would be top,” Rice told FourFourTwo. “In club football, the Champions League is the biggest thing you can play in.

“A club like Arsenal deserves to be in the Champions League, and I feel like anything could happen. Look at Inter last season – they went all the way to the final and no one expected that, so you can go on a great run. I believe we can compete with the best.”

