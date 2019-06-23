Manchester United move step closer to signing defensive target

Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal with Crystal Palace for defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, report the Daily Mail.

The two clubs have been locked in discussions in recent days as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempts to secure the services of the England Under-21 right-back.

Palace value their academy product at £60m, but United are likely to pay an initial fee of £42.5m.

The proposed deal includes various add-ons which could take the overall cost closer to Palace's valuation.

United are keen to complete the transfer as soon as possible, and talks have progressed this week despite the player's involvement in the European Under-21 Championship.

Wan-Bissaka would welcome the chance to move to Old Trafford after a superb season at Selhurst Park in 2018/19.

