Abdennour credits Monaco game plan

A draw would have been good enough for Leonardo Jardim's team to beat their visitors to a place in the knockout phase, but the victory sent them through as Group C winners ahead of Bayer Leverkusen.

Monaco took the game to Zenit after the break, with Abdennour opening the scoring following a free-kick and fellow defender Fabinho breaking forward to complete the win late on.

"We wanted to win this game, even though a draw was enough," Abdennour told UEFA. "A late goal would have sunk us.

"We played offensively. We should always play like that here."

Zenit coach Andre Villas-Boas hailed Monaco's defensive resolve.

"Monaco played very intelligently," said Villas-Boas. "Defensively they are one of the best teams in this competition.

"In the second half they created more space and found ways to win. Congratulations to them."

Villas-Boas singled out Monaco midfielder Joao Moutinho, who was previously under his tutelage at Porto, for special praise.

"Joao Moutinho had a great game both defensively and offensively," said the 37-year-old.