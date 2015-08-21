Abeid makes Panathinaikos switch

Steve McClaren's revolution at Newcastle United continued on Friday with the departure of midfielder Mehdi Abeid, the 23-year-old joining Panathinaikos.

Abeid made his debut for Newcastle in September 2011 in the League Cup, but has struggled to hold down a regular place.

Loans spells at St Johnstone and Panathinaikos followed before he made his maiden Premier League appearance, making seven starts in his 13 appearances.

However, the Algeria international has been allowed to leave St James' Park and return to Greece after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.