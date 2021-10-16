Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass admits his job could be on the line

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass admitted he will not last much longer at Pittodrie if his side do not return to winning ways soon.

The Dons lost their fifth game in a row to Dundee at Dens Park, with the Dark Blues establishing a two-goal lead in the second half through Leigh Griffiths and Luke McCowan before Christian Ramirez pulled one back for the visitors.

Aberdeen have now not won in 10 matches in all competitions and Glass is fully aware that could leave chairman Dave Cormack with a difficult decision to make if that run continues.

The Dons supporters vented their fury towards the away dug-out as the clock ticked down and the manager said: “I totally understand it.

“I can see why there might not be a bit of belief there in us as a staff and that group of players. That group of players are capable of winning football matches.

“We’ve been severely, severely punished with the opportunities we’ve given up.

“But, again, the reality of managing football clubs like this, the reality of playing for football clubs like this, you don’t last very long if you can’t win games.

“We look forward to Hibs next week and see where that gets us.

“We’ve been backed so far (by Cormack). Results like this, you don’t know what is going to happen. The proof will be in the pudding.”

Dundee boss James McPake – who was sent to the stand late on as tempers boiled over – was understandably delighted with the result as the Dark Blues secured their first league win of the season.

He said: “I am delighted for the players, the staff and fans. It has been a long time in coming. The supporters came out in force tonight and backed us.

“Leigh needed a goal as he has missed a few chances.

“Charlie Adam was also outstanding. To be out for so long and to then come in and run the midfield like that, to spray the ball about the way he did and dictate play at times, he was superb.

“He’s a leader, someone that players will follow and we’ve missed him.

“For someone who has played at such a high level, done a lot in football and made a very good career in football, he’s a pleasure to work with.

“Whether he’s in the team or not, through whatever reason, he’s a joy to work with and it’s a pleasure to have him at this club and to watch him.

“But I am delighted for them all – they deserved it.”