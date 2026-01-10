Is Man City vs Exeter on TV? Live streams, watch online as the Grecians return to Manchester in the FA Cup third round

Watch Manchester City vs Exeter City today as the Premier League title hopefuls welcome Exeter to the Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup third round. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Two of professional football's ownership models will clash at the Etihad Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Fan-owned Exeter City face heavy favourites, Premier League title contenders and state multi-club ownership pioneers Manchester City, and the financial gap has been thrust into the headlines.

Is Manchester City vs Exeter City on TV in the UK?

Manchester City vs Exeter City is not being televised in the UK on Saturday.

That's because of the so-called 3pm 'blackout', with games at this time not allowed to be shown live in the UK.

The game is, however, available to watch in pretty much every other country in the world, just not the one in which it's taking place.

If you're visiting the UK this weekend, you can use a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad.

Watch Manchester City vs Exeter City in the US

Manchester City vs Exeter City will be shown live on ESPN in the United States and available to stream on ESPN+.

How to watch Manchester City vs Exeter City in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Manchester City vs Exeter City through Stan Sport.

Watch Manchester City vs Exeter City from anywhere

If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately assistance is on hand.

How they got here

Manchester City

Premier League teams don't enter the FA Cup until the third round.

Exeter City

First round: FC Halifax Town 0-2 Exeter City

FC Halifax Town 0-2 Exeter City Second round: Exeter City 4-0 Wycombe Wanderers

Manchester City vs Exeter City: FA Cup third round preview

Exeter have been owned since 2003 by the Exeter City Supporters' Trust, one of the first such takeovers to bear fruit in English football. Then in the Conference, the Grecians rode out the storm and soon returned to the Football League.

Famously, they got a helping hand from the FA Cup. Exeter drew Manchester United away in the third round in 2004-05. Thanks to a draw at Old Trafford and the subsequent television coverage of the replay, they were able to take a huge chunk out of their financial problems.

Now settled in League One, Exeter asked this season's third round opponents to waive their share of the gate receipts from the tie, which are usually split evenly between the two teams with a slice going to the FA.

Tickets

Such a request – it's not unheard of for clubs to decline their share in some cup matches but they're seldom asked publicly to do so – highlights the vast financial disparity between even professional clubs.

On the pitch, 21 years on from their draw at Old Trafford, Exeter are underdogs against a team with enough depth to put out an entire second 11 in the FA Cup.

Gary Caldwell's Grecians demolished third-tier rivals Wycombe Wanderers to get here but are just three points above the relegation zone in League One.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester City 4-0 Exeter City

Exeter would love another famous draw in Manchester but their bold financial request reflects a huge competitive mismatch.