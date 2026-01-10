How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa online and on TV: Free UK stream for all-Premier League tie in FA Cup third round

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa today as Premier League rivals go head to head in the third round of the FA Cup. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa meet for the second time this season when they fight it out for a place in the FA Cup fourth round.

Villa's 2-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in October helped to crystallise their recovery from a poor start, while Spurs boss Thomas Frank is under increasing scrutiny thanks to one win in six in the Premier League.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Spurs vs Villa online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa for free

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa will be available to stream for free in the UK. Television licence fee payers can watch the game using the BBC iPlayer.

If you're outside the UK this weekend you can use NordVPN to keep your usual access to the iPlayer.

Watch the FA Cup on BBC iPlayer BBC Sport will be showing the biggest FA Cup ties throughout 2025-26, all the way to the final at Wembley. Their games can be streamed for free on the iPlayer. All you need is a UK television licence.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa on TV in the UK

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa is one of the BBC Sport picks for FA Cup third round weekend. It will be broadcast live on BBC One in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

It will also be shown on TNT Sports 1 and the Discovery+ streaming platform (£30.99/month).

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa in the US

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa and every other third round tie will be on ESPN in the United States and available to stream on ESPN+.

Watch the FA Cup on ESPN+ To tune into the FA Cup through ESPN+ all you need is an ESPN Select subscription, which costs £12.99/month. ESPN Unlimited will give you added access to the main ESPN networks for $29.99/month.

❗Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in the States right now, you can still access your ESPN+ subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa through Stan Sport.

Watch the FA Cup on Stan Sport Want every single FA Cup live stream in one place, plus the Premier League and Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

❗Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in Australia right now, you can still access your Stan Sport subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa: FA Cup third round preview

Spurs and Villa are two of the grand old men of the FA Cup. They were tied on seven wins apiece before a year ending in '1' brought the Londoners an eighth in 1990-91.

Villa won their first in 1887 and their most recent in 1957, losing the finals in 2000 and 2015 to remain stranded on seven wins.

Yet there's no doubt the FA Cup, craved by Villa supporters, is Unai Emery's last priority this time around. The Villa boss will tell reporters he wants to win every game, and he does, but when all other paths lead to the Champions League, this one is likely to be overlooked.

Frank doesn't have the same luxury. A third-round cup exit on home turf is the last thing he needs, even if it's against a better team on paper.

Tickets

The Spurs boss is under fire. Since the start of November, Frank's team have won two of their 12 matches in the Premier League, slipping to 14th in the table.

Spurs have produced results in the Champions League but the FA Cup is likely to be their last hope of returning to European competition next season.

Ange Postecoglou managed something similar last term but there's little sign of Frank's Spurs having the wherewithal to go all the way in any cup competition this season.

Even if they do, the chances of Frank himself being involved all the way to Wembley appear to be diminishing by the week.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Aston Villa

Villa have won once at Spurs this season and the home team will be eager not to let it happen again.