How to watch Grimsby Town vs Weston-super-Mare: Live streams, TV coverage as sixth-tier Seagulls head for Blundell Park in the FA Cup

Watch Grimsby Town vs Weston-super-Mare today as the National League South side visit Blundell Park in the third round of the FA Cup. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

National League South high flyers Weston-super-Mare will play their first-ever FA Cup third round game on Saturday.

The Seagulls are off to Cleethorpes to take on League Two opposition in the form of Grimsby Town, who've enjoyed a cup upset of their own already this season.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Grimsby vs Weston-super-Mare online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Grimsby Town vs Weston-super-Mare on TV in the UK

Grimsby Town vs Weston-super-Mare will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 5 and the Discovery+ streaming platform.

Watch Grimsby Town vs Weston-super-Mare in the US

Along with every other third round tie, Grimsby Town vs Weston-super-Mare will be on ESPN in the United States and available to stream on ESPN+.

❗Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in the States right now, you can still access your ESPN+ subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Grimsby Town vs Weston-super-Mare in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Grimsby Town vs Weston-super-Mare through Stan Sport.

❗Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in Australia right now, you can still access your Stan Sport subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Grimsby Town vs Weston-super-Mare from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

How they got here

Grimsby Town

First round: Grimsby Town 3-1 Ebbsfleet United

Grimsby Town 3-1 Ebbsfleet United Second round: Grimsby Town 4-0 Wealdstone

Weston-super-Mare

Second qualifying round: Taunton Town 1-1 Weston-super-Mare

Taunton Town 1-1 Weston-super-Mare Second qualifying round replay: Weston-super-Mare 3-0 Taunton Town

Weston-super-Mare 3-0 Taunton Town Third qualifying round: Poole Town 0-2 Weston-super-Mare

Poole Town 0-2 Weston-super-Mare Fourth qualifying round: Weston-super-Mare 1-0 Needham Market

Weston-super-Mare 1-0 Needham Market First round: Weston-super-Mare 2-1 Aldershot Town (AET)

Weston-super-Mare 2-1 Aldershot Town (AET) Second round: Chelmsford City 0-2 Weston-super-Mare

Grimsby Town vs Weston-super-Mare: FA Cup third round preview

Grimsby's defeat of Manchester United in the Carabao Cup wasn't the beginning of the end for Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford but it was at least the middle of the beginning of the end.

Blundell Park will welcome a different challenge this weekend. Weston-super-Mare are chasing promotion to the fifth tier. Their win over Farnborough last weekend moved them to within a point of Worthing at the top of the National League South.

They've played more matches in the FA Cup this season than any other remaining team thanks to a replay in the second qualifying round against Taunton Town.

The Mariners are mired in the middle of League Two but by no means out of the promotion fight. Two wins from two reignited their hopes and they're six points outside the play-off spots.

Grimsby, who reached the semi-finals in 1939, have already taken out a pair of non-league teams in this year's FA Cup. Ebbsfleet United and Wealdstone were dispatched in the first round and second round respectively.

Yet there is hope for Weston-super-Mare. It was Wealdstone who ended Grimsby's interest last season, winning 1-0 at Blundell Park in the first round.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Grimsby Town 2-0 Weston-super-Mare

The Mariners come into this one in a positive mini-run and with their tails up.