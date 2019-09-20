Aberdeen forward McGinn ready for testing week

Niall McGinn spoke of a “great week” of football ahead for Aberdeen as they prepare for the first of three consecutive away fixtures.

Manager Derek McInnes saw midfielders Funso Ojo and Craig Bryson added to his long injury list with respective hamstring and ankle problems ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership game against Livingston.

That match precedes the Betfred Cup tie against Hearts at Tynecastle in midweek and the game against Rangers at Ibrox next weekend.

However, despite the pressure on the Dons squad, the Northern Irishman is looking forward to “three very difficult away games.”

“Obviously the manager is needing as many players as fit as possible for a very tough week in the campaign,” he said.

“Livingston away and the cup game sandwiched in between Rangers away, all in all it is an opportunity for other players who have maybe not been playing too much to come in and stake a claim.

“The manager has always said that it is a squad-based game and even more so now than ever he is going to need that squad to come to the forefront, impress and do well and hold down a place.

“It is a great week for us first and foremost.

“It is an exciting week for the club, good games you want to be involved in, especially going to Tynecastle and Ibrox as well.

“We have enjoyed times at Ibrox over the years, maybe we have struggled going to Hearts in the last couple of seasons but we have always managed to do very well at home.

“We won down at Livingston last year so it is games we are capable of winning but we know that we have to be at our best to get the right results.”

McGinn is expecting Livingston to be keen to make up for the 3-1 defeat by Rangers at Ibrox last week but after the Dons’ 1-1 home draw to St Johnstone he stressed the need for three points.

The former Celtic attacker said: “Livingston is going to be a difficult game.

“They have started the season very well.

“They will be probably be disappointed that they didn’t get too much at Ibrox last week so they will be wanting to get back to winning ways and we want to get back to winning ways as well.

“We had a good result against Ross County before the international break and it was disappointing against St Johnstone even though the first half I thought we were the best side although St Johnstone shaded the second half.

“All in all we want to get back to winning ways as quickly as possible.”