Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove loses appeal against Celtic red card

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove has lost his appeal against his Celtic Park red card.

Cosgrove will now miss the Boxing Day clash against Livingston and Sunday’s trip to face Hearts at Tynecastle.

The 20-goal forward was sent off by referee Euan Anderson for a challenge on Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer during his side’s 2-1 defeat at Parkhead on Saturday.

A statement on Aberdeen’s website read: “Aberdeen FC tonight (Tuesday) lost their appeal to the SFA against Sam Cosgrove’s red card received on Saturday at Celtic Park, meaning that the striker will now serve an immediate two-match ban.

“Sam is therefore suspended for the final two fixtures of the year against Livingston at Pittodrie on Boxing Day and against Hearts at Tynecastle on the 29th of December.”

Dons boss Derek McInnes described it as a “brilliant tackle” after Cosgrove sprinted in and won the ball before clipping Ajer with his trailing leg.

McInnes revealed Celtic counterpart Neil Lennon had agreed with him immediately after the game on Saturday but the Hoops boss had a change of opinion after watching the footage back.

Speaking before the Scottish Football Association appeal hearing on Christmas Eve, Lennon said: “He did get a lot of the ball but there was intent there.

“I didn’t think he needed to make the challenge in that area and the way he did it.

“Ten years ago I would have been happy with a challenge like that but with the game as it is now, on the follow-through it maybe could have hurt Kristoffer and he is maybe lucky that he didn’t come off with a bad injury or an injury of some sort.

“Looking at it at the time, it was a full-blooded challenge but when you see it again I am thinking, ‘Why are you making a challenge like that? You are setting yourself up for trouble’.

“So the way the game is, it was probably the correct decision.

“You always worry when a player has left the ground that the excessive force could be dangerous.”