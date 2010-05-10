Absorbing Europa League mini-mag online

Brought to you by Haymarket (the people behind FourFourTwo and Champions) and UEFA (the people behind European football), it's full of exclusive interviews and expert analysis.

Roy Hodgson reveals he's as surprised as anyone at Fulham's extended run and Brede Hangeland expresses distaste for the Black Eyed Peas – while over in the red-and-white corner, Quique Sanchez Flores talks flamenco singers and Luis Perea discusses Colombian samba.

NEWS:Hodgson - I won't enjoy the final

There's fascinating facts and fan interviews, video highlights and Hamburg travel guides, plus profiles of the emerging players and managers who have starred in this season's Europa League

Award-winning writer Jonathan Wilson analyses the teams' tactics and Andy Roxburgh recalls his favourite European finals.

Oh, and you can win tickets to next season's final. Now surely that's worth a look?

Click here to see the Online Magazine

