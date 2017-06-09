AC Milan close in on Conti signing

Andrea Conti has decided he wants to join AC Milan, his agent has revealed, as Vincenzo Montella's men close in on another big-money buy.

The Atalanta defender has settled on joining the Rossoneri and looks set to become their fourth signing ahead of the 2017-18 season once the two clubs agree on the transfer fee.

Montella's side have already signed Franck Kessie from Atalanta, in addition to the arrivals of Mateo Musacchio and Ricardo Rodriguez from Villarreal and Wolfsburg respectively.

Conti, 23, made 33 Serie A appearances as Atalanta impressively finished fourth last season and made his Italy debut against San Marino last week.

The right-back was linked to Chelsea, Inter, Liverpool and Napoli, but has agreed terms in principle with Milan, according to his representative Mario Giuffredi.

Reports in Italy suggest that while Conti is happy with the five-year contract on the table, Milan's most recent offer totalling €20million has been deemed too low by Atalanta, which is the last remaining issue.

"I met with Milan on Thursday," Giuffredi said to GazzaMercato.

"We have an agreement on everything and the player is happy, he wants to go to Milan. It is decided, at least for us.

"I cannot deny we had other important offers, but the Rossoneri wanted him most and made him feel important.

"Atalanta and Milan have a good relationship and there will be no problems - they already negotiated for Kessie."

Milan are reportedly in the final stages of a deal to bring in Lazio midfielder Lucas Biglia and are also keen to land a high-profile striker during the close-season.

They have been linked with a host of options including Diego Costa, Andrea Belotti, Nikola Kalinic, Balde Keita and Alvaro Morata.