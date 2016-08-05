AC Milan complete Gomez signing

AC Milan have announced the signing of centre-back Gustavo Gomez from Argentinian side Lanus.

The 23-year-old Paraguay international has signed a five-year deal at San Siro after a reported fee of €7million was agreed between the clubs.

"AC Milan have met a great professional with a great passion for football and wants to warmly welcome him," the club said in a statement.

"The Paraguayan, defending champion in Argentina with Lanus, Gustavo Gomez has signed a contract with our club until June 30, 2021.

"Best of luck, Gustavo!"

Gomez, who featured for Paraguay at the Copa America Centenario in June, is Milan's third signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of Leonel Vangioni and Gianluca Lapadula.

The news comes on the day that president Silvio Berlusconi's company Fininvest announced that a deal had been reached to sell Milan to a Chinese consortium for €740m.