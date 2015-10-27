AC Milan forward Menez out until January

AC Milan forward Jeremy Menez has been ruled out of action until the new year after suffering a setback in his recovery from injury.

The 28-year-old has made just one appearance so far this season after being forced to undergo an operation to correct a back problem.

However, head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has now revealed Menez could be sidelined until February 2016 as a result of an infection following the surgery.

"Menez has an infection in the area he was operated on, he is taking antibiotics," said Mihajlovic. "He will be out until January or February."

Mihajlovic hinted at a potential deal for Kevin-Prince Boateng once the transfer window opens, however, after the Ghanaian impressed during his time training with the club.

"He's training well, in January he will decide what to do," he said. "He's a player with quality and personality.

"He had some problems with his knee but he's been doing well up until now. He could play in the attacking midfield role. He can play out wide, in midfield - he can do different roles, and do them well."