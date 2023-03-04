AC Milan looking at future away from San Siro and without Inter – Gerry Cardinale

AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale has revealed that the Italian giants are looking to move away from the club's San Siro home to build a new stadium without city rivals Inter.

Milan and Inter share the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, but the famous old ground was built in the 1920s and 1930s, making modernisation both difficult and expensive.

Speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit, Cardinale said: "We're perfectly aware of the importance of San Siro, in Italy and in Milan.

"[But] San Siro was built in the 1920s and has been renovated at different times. If we want to bring Milan and Serie A back to a world-class level we have to go through infrastructure. Let's see if we find the best opportunity."

Cardinale admitted he did not know why there had been no new stadiums built in Italy since Juventus opened their new home in 2011, but said he wanted to take the Rossoneri into the future and added that the priority was to stay within the city limits.

"Ideally staying in Milan is a priority," he said. "If possible, we will stay in the Municipality, but we will evaluate in order to determine the best opportunity."

Asked if Inter would be involved in a possible joint project in future, Cardinale said: "I think they are evaluating what will be their future. We have to focus on making ourselves stronger."