AC Milan terminate Nocerino contract

AC Milan have confirmed that Antonio Nocerino has left the club as he draws closer to completing a move to Orlando City.

CEO Adriano Galliani confirmed on Monday that the 30-year-old's contract would be cancelled in order to allow him to move to MLS.

The Italy international's switch to Orlando is expected to be announced later on Tuesday after Milan confirmed his departure from San Siro.

"AC Milan communicates that it has today settled, by mutual agreement, the contract with Antonio Nocerino," read a club statement.

"The club wishes to thank Nocerino for the commitment, loyalty and professionalism he displayed in wearing the Milan shirt and defending the Rossoneri colours, and wishes him every success for the rest of his playing career."

Nocerino, who has made three appearances in all competitions this season, has spent time on loan with West Ham, Torino and Parma in the past two years after falling out of favour at Milan.

He will link up with former Milan team-mate Kaka at the Florida outfit.