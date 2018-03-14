AC Milan without Calabria and Abate for Arsenal trip
Davide Calabria and Ignazio Abate have been ruled out of AC Milan's Europa League trip to Arsenal on Thursday.
The full-backs were not included in a 19-man squad named by coach Gennaro Gattuso for the second leg, in which Milan will try to overturn a 2-0 deficit, with the Rossoneri confirming that Abate is missing with a calf problem and Calabria struggling with a muscle injury.
Gattuso is already without first-choice right-back Andrea Conti long-term, with the versatile Fabio Borini expected to fill in.
Andre Silva will compete with Patrick Cutrone for a place up front after scoring his first Serie A goal for the club, a dramatic late winner in a 1-0 win over Genoa on Sunday.
