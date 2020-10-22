Accrington v Bristol Rovers called off after players test positive for Covid-19

Accrington have announced that this weekend’s Sky Bet League One match against Bristol Rovers has been postponed after eight Stanley players tested positive for coronavirus.

Accrington said all eight players were now self-isolating while two members have staff are also been affected.

Stanley, who are seventh in League One, were due to host 10th-placed Rovers at the WHAM Stadium on Saturday.

A club statement read: “This weekend’s Sky Bet League One fixture between Accrington Stanley and Bristol Rovers has been suspended and will not take place on Saturday as scheduled.

“Due to the number of positive cases of COVID-19 within the Accrington Stanley squad and the requirement for players and staff to subsequently self-isolate as per EFL and Government guidance, the club has advised the EFL it is unable to safely fulfil this weekend’s fixture.

“Eight Stanley players have tested positive and are self-isolating, a member of staff has tested positive while another member of staff is already self-isolating.

“The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of investigation in accordance with EFL Regulations.

“A revised date for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed in due course.”