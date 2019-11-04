Adam Lallana a target for clubs in China and MLS - report

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, clubs are already casting their eyes on Adam Lallana.

According to The Telegraph, the Liverpool midfielder is attracting attention from clubs in the MLS and China, who would be able to guarantee him more first team football than at Anfield.

Despite this, Liverpool are preparing to offer him an extension to his deal, with manager Jurgen Klopp impressed by his cameos this season, including his crucial equaliser in the game against Manchester United.

But speaking to the press, Klopp had no clarity on whether he would remain a Liverpool player beyond this season:

“I don’t know exactly what will happen in May, for anybody by the way, but the best thing a footballer can do when you have the opportunity is play well and that’s what Adam is doing.

“After a long time he had with some injuries here and there, he is in outstanding shape physically. That’s the most important thing for a career and all the rest, we will see.”

Liverpool have made a bit of a habit of late goals this season, with their winner against Aston Villa over the weekend the latest to keep them at the top of the table, and Lallana has described their tenacity as being like a "sixth sense."

Speaking to The Guardian, he said:

“It’s almost like a sixth sense. We knew at half-time that, if we got one goal, it’s going to count.

"We got it late but we still had time. It doesn’t surprise me that we got a second goal.

Adam Lallana joined Liverpool in 2014 for £25m as part of a Southampton exodus to Anfield that also saw Rickie Lambert and Dejan Lovren move. Nathaniel Clyne joined them the following summer, and Virgil Van Dijk followed in January 2018.

With former Saint Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also at the club, there's still a strong South Coast contingent on Merseyside, but perhaps not for much longer.

