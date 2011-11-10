Adebayor discusses Togo future with officials

Adebayor wants officials to keep promises they made to look after the families of two delegation members who were killed and those injured when the Togo team were attacked in Angola almost two years ago.

Adebayor said he was meeting Togolese federation officials in Accra in neighbouring Ghana and would make a decision in the next days.

"There are a few things we must still discuss but I'll keep it between me and the football association people of my country," he told the BBC, which then reported that Adebayor was seeking assurances of better security for the team and more compensation for those injured and the families of officials killed when the team bus was ambushed before last year's African Nations Cup finals.

Adebayor has not played for his country since the shooting by separatists in January 2010, minutes after Togo had crossed into the disputed Angolan territory of Cabinda on their way to a game. Two delegation members died and goalkeeper Kodjovi Obilale was seriously injured.

The Togo federation said Adebayor could join the squad at the weekend, ahead of Tuesday's second leg of the first-round qualifier against Guinea Bissau. The first leg is in Bissau on Friday.

"We are expecting him to join up with the squad when they return on Saturday," a federation spokesman said on Thursday.