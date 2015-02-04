Adebayor willing to fight for Tottenham place

Adebayor was expected to leave White Hart Lane on deadline day – with both West Ham and QPR keen to secure the services of the former Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid striker.

A switch across London to Sam Allardyce's side was halted late on, due to Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy apparently being unwilling to lend Adebayor to a rival, but the 30-year-old understands the decision.

"I am staying here, and I am happy to stay at the club and do my job." Adebayor told Sky Sports News.

"Everything happened in the last 48 hours, although the window was open for a month.

"The club decided to send me out on loan, which I was pleased with, and there were five good clubs who were interested, so I narrowed that down to three and then one that I wanted to go, but Mr Levy was against that because it was a rival club."

Adebayor aims to make amends with the Tottenham supporters who were critical following a 2-1 home defeat to Stoke City back in November – and blamed journalists for manipulating his comments following that match.

"After the game I was a little upset about the way we played and everything and I spoke to some of the journalists and I gave them some answers and they twisted it," Adebayor, who did not feature for two months following that game, added.

"They [Tottenham's fans] had a bad interpretation of what the journalist put in but I think we have to forget those things and we have to move on.

"I said clearly I did not mean to hurt anyone because at the end of the day I understand how much they pay to come and watch.

"If anyone thinks I am not appreciative of their support then that is a lie. They are the ones that make me run more, that make me want to score goals. Saluting a goal in front of the fans is one of the most beautiful moments in a player's life."