Adidas re-release 'the greatest football boots of all time'

By
published

Adidas is famous for the Predator model - and they've remade what many consider the best design

Adidas Predator Mania football boots
(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas have re-released the Predator Mania football boots, maintaining the same aesthetic of the masterpieces that were first manufactured in 2002.

Featuring the original black, white and red colourway, the Adidas Predator Mania do incorporate a few modern touches to bring the boot up to the modern day, 22 years after their original release.

Image 1 of 2
Adidas Predator Mania football boots remade from 2002
Adidas Predator Mania(Image credit: Adidas)

Ryan Dabbs
