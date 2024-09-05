Adidas re-release 'the greatest football boots of all time'

Adidas have re-released the Predator Mania football boots, maintaining the same aesthetic of the masterpieces that were first manufactured in 2002.

Featuring the original black, white and red colourway, the Adidas Predator Mania do incorporate a few modern touches to bring the boot up to the modern day, 22 years after their original release.

Celebrating 75 years of Adidas footwear, the German brand has returned to a premium leather upper for the Manias - something that has been lost from the most-recent Predator Elite - while the classic fold-over tongue and rubber elements adorn the boot, too.

Underfoot is where changes have been made, though, with Adidas incorporating its re-engineered outsole to "ensure peak performance without sacrificing the iconic look".

Image 1 of 2 Adidas Predator Mania (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas)

As part of the re-release, Juventus and Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero has replicated his classic pose from 2002, whereby he bit down on the toe of one of the boots. The iconic advert returns in brilliant fashion through Del Piero, who signifed the launch of the original boots 22 years ago doing the exact same thing.

They'll cost a pretty penny, too - Adidas will retail the new Manias for £250, considerably more than they originally cost at the beginning of the millennium.

The Adidas Predator Mania black and red is available from September 9 from select retail stores and online via Adidas football boots.



Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Del Piero recreates the advert (Image credit: Getty Images/Adidas)

Adidas F50 Elite review: Does the return of the iconic boot live up to expectations?

Nike Premier 3 review: How a traditional and inexpensive option doesn't sacrifice quality

Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite review: An improvement on the best football boot of 2023