Adriano seals long-awaited Le Havre deal

Adriano's agent Claudio Luiz Menezes confirmed in October that his client accepted a proposal from Le Havre president Christophe Maillol ahead of a January switch after visiting the club's facilities in France.

And while the deal is yet to be confirmed, the 32-year-old striker used Twitter to announce the move, wishing Le Havre fans a Merry Christmas.

Le Havre are 11th in France's second-tier competition, without a win in five matches.

"A Merry Christmas to my new fans of Le Havre. Very happy to be with you for a new sporting challenge !!!," Adriano wrote on Thursday.

Adriano is a free agent following his release by Atletico Paranaense in April but Maillol is willing to offer the striker a chance to revive his career, despite only making four league appearances in Brazil since 2012.

He left Roma in 2011 to join Corinthians, where he was limited to just four appearances after rupturing his Achilles tendon within weeks of moving to the club.

Adriano was signed by Flamengo until the end of 2012 after being released but failed to appear in any matches.

The veteran was left without a club for over a year before returning to football at Paranaense in 2014, though his contract was terminated following a three-month spell.