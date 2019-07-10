AFC Wimbledon back down in name row with MK Dons

AFC Wimbledon have agreed to refer to the MK Dons by their correct name amid a long-running row between the two clubs.

The English Football League had stepped in to mediate between the pair after AFC Wimbledon referred to their arch-rivals only as “MK” when they met for a League One fixture at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in September 2017.

A misconduct charge against the former was dropped by the EFL after positive discussions between the clubs which were due to continue, although the Carabao Cup first-round draw has pitched the sides into battle on August 13.

An EFL statement said: “Following further discussions, it has been agreed that AFC Wimbledon will now meet a number of conditions set out by the league whilst mediation continues.

“These include featuring the name of the MK Dons on the website, match tickets, match programmes, teamsheets and scoreboard (as applicable) in a manner that is consistent with all other teams that visit the Cherry Red Records Stadium.”

The antipathy between the clubs dates back to 2002 when Wimbledon’s owners were allowed to move the club to Milton Keynes, prompting furious fans to establish the new club, AFC Wimbledon.

When they went head to head on September 22, 2017, MK Dons’ name did not appear on the front of the match programme and they were referred to on the teamsheet and electronic scoreboard as “MK”.

EFL executive chair, Debbie Jevans, said: “I would like to thank all those involved for their continued support in what is clearly an emotive situation, not only for supporters but for all those associated with both clubs.

“We will continue to work with both our members, with the ambition of securing a long-term positive outcome that we know both parties are eager to achieve.”