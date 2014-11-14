AFCON Qualifying: Botswana 0 Tunisia 0

The 2004 champions secured their progression from Group G with one match to spare - joining Algeria, Cape Verde Islands and Equatorial Guinea in next year's tournament.

Equatorial Guinea agreed to stage the finals of the tournament on Friday, replacing Morocco, and were subsequently assured of a place in the showpiece as the host nation.

Morocco - concerned over the Ebola virus spreading - had asked the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to delay the tournament, which is due to be held in January and February.

Their request was rejected though, and they have now been expelled from the 2015 event.

Group leaders Tunisia headed to Botswana in high spirits, with the hosts having failed to win a point in any of their four matches.

And although they broke that duck, they did not have enough about them to register their second goal of the group stages.

Tunisia, who now have three wins and two draws from their five matches, cannot finish out of the top two.

That guarantees their qualification regardless of the result in their home clash against Egypt on Wednesday.

The two top sides in each of the seven pools qualify for the tournament, with the best-placed third side joining the hosts in filling the 16-team field.