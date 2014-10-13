AFCON Qualifying Preview: Ghana v Guinea

The Africa Cup of Nations Group E qualifier sees two sides who played against each other just last week do battle again.

Saturday's clash was shifted to Casablanca due to the breakout of the ebola virus in West Africa and ended in a 1-1 draw in what was classed as a home match for Guinea.

Gyan fired Ghana ahead in the 27th minute with his first goal of the campaign, but Ibrahima Troare ensured both sides would share the spoils with an 81st-minute equaliser.

And while Gyan acknowledged Ghana were disappointed not to win, he feels the draw holds them in good stead to win the return clash and ensure they remain top of the group.

"Our objective was to get all six [points] in these two matches but we were quite disappointed that things didn't go as planned in Morocco," Gyan told reporters.

"Though we are quite disappointed we didn't win the match, it is an important point for us and a win in Tamale will push us further in the group.

"We've heard about the enthusiasm in Tamale ahead of the match.

"And we are very determined to put smiles on the fans who will be at the stadium, and all Ghanaians."

Ghana will again be coached by caretaker Maxwell Konadu, who is the nation's Under-23 coach.

Konadu has temporarily stepped in after Kwesi Appiah left his role last month following a tumultuous World Cup campaign that was rocked by reports of player unrest and suspensions.

One win and two draws from three matches represents a decent start to qualifying, though, and Ghana are one point ahead of Uganda and Guinea.

All of their five goals have been scored by different players, which is a positive sign for a side so often reliant on Gyan.

Guinea can also feel pleased with their efforts so far, but know that with Uganda, who sit second, going to bottom-placed Togo, avoiding defeat will be crucial.

Guinea are set to be without Rayo Vallecano winger Alhassane Bangoura again, after his club team-mates expressed concerns about him catching ebola on international duty.