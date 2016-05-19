Afif overjoyed by 'dream' Villarreal move

Qatar international Akram Afif is delighted to have completed a "dream" move to Villarreal.

Afif, who made his international debut with a goal in the 15-0 victory over Bhutan last September, has agreed a four-year deal with the Liga side and was presented on Thursday.

The Qatari helped Eupen to promotion to the Belgian top flight in 2015-16 with eight goals in 17 appearances in all competitions.

Having spent a short time with the Villarreal academy prior to signing, Afif was delighted to have completed a return.

"It is a dream for me. I am very happy to be at one of the best teams in Spain," he said.

"I am going to work really hard here, to learn from the players and then take this experience with me when I play for Qatar.

"I feel at home here. I've really liked this club ever since I was first here."

La presentación de Akram Afif será retransmitida en directo a través de a las 11.30 horas. May 19, 2016

Villarreal vice-president Jose Manuel Llaneza insisted Afif has been signed with the intention of challenging for a first-team role.

"We've been following him for some time. Akram will join the first team and will be there for pre-season," he said.

"We are truly excited because he is the best player from Qatar. From now on, our second national team after Spain is Qatar.

"This year we have already had players of 19 and 20 years old in the first-team squad and they have been very important. We are a club that gives young players a chance."