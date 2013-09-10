Africa Qualifying Wrap: Egypt, Algeria post wins

Both sides had already sealed their spot in the final round, and Egypt rounded off their second round with a 4-2 win over Guinea in El Gouna.

Bob Bradley's side conceded an early goal, as Adam El-Abd turned into his own net to give Guinea a fourth-minute lead.

Hossam Ghaly responded seven minutes before the break though, levelling proceedings at half-time.

And Egypt, who entered the match with five wins from as many matches in Group G, maintained their perfect record with a terrific second half.

Kamil Zayatte's red card just four minutes after the break helped their cause, and Mohamed Aboutrika's penalty fired them in front.

And although Seydouba Soumah levelled in the 57th minute for Guinea, Mohamed Salah's effort and a Mohamed Sakho own-goal helped Egypt to victory.

Tuesday's other match saw Algeria claim a slender 1-0 win over Mali.

Striker El Arbi Hillel Soudani scored the only goal of the game after 51 minutes as Algeria recorded their fifth win in six qualifying matches.

Both Egypt and Algeria have now booked their place in the third round of qualifying, alongside eight other nations.

The 10 countries remaining will now play-off for the five spots allocated to African countries at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.