After the Fifa break we can plan with him - Zinnbauer on Lorch's injury

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has revealed that star midfield Thembinkosi Lorch should be back in action after the Fifa international break.

The 2018/19 PSL Footballer of the Season was last in action in a 1-1 DStv Premiership stalemate with SuperSport United exactly a month ago, where he was taken off after 30 minutes.

The forward has since missed the Nedbank Cup win over Maritzburg United, land eague wins over Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United, while he was also out for the Soweto Derby defeat to Kaizer Chiefs last weekend.

Lorch will now, however, be given some extra time to regain his fitness due to the international break and Zinnbauer is hoping the forward will be available for re-selection in their next encounter away to Al-Hilal in the CAF Confederation Cup next Friday, April 2.

"The information I get from Lorch, after I spoke to him, it was not possible for him to have been on the bench," the German tactician told the media.

"He have always pain and it's too much, the risk was too high if he played. Now the medical team has said after the FIFA break we can plan with him.

"I think he'll be available then and I hope he's not the only one and we can get some more players back."