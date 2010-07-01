Agent: Ibrahimovic staying put

Ibrahimovic, 28, struggled to find form at Barca during his first season at the club after signing for a deal worth €66 million last summer.

And after David Villa joined the Catalans last month, his future looked uncertain.

However, despite reported interest from Manchester City, Raiola insists the Swede has no plans to depart.

He said: "Ibra won't move from Barcelona and I don't understand why he should do it. He does not want to leave Barcelona and the club doesn't want to let him go.

"He didn't achieve the end to the season which he expected but, until February, everything went well and I think it is an exaggeration to say that he should go away."

By Saad Noor

