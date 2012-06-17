Agent: Vertonghen move to Tottenham still on

Vertonghen's agent Mustapha Nakhli told reporters on Sunday that "nothing has changed at all. He is coming to Tottenham for the club and not for the manager.

"Managers come and go. Of course Jan is sorry that Harry Redknapp is no longer there but he is going for the club.

"We have a good relationship with [Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy. He wants the deal to happen. I don't know when it will happen but the deal is close, very close."

Belgian international Vertonghen has been keen on a move to the Premier League and has already done much to win over Spurs fans after choosing the club over local rivals Arsenal.

The 25-year-old Ajax captain is valued by the Dutch champions at 15 million euros although Media reports suggested Tottenham are hoping to persuade the Amsterdam club to let him go for 12 million euros.