Aguero brings up 200 Manchester City goals in Chelsea clash

Manchester City's all-time leading scorer Sergio Aguero reached 200 goals for the Premier League champions by converting against Chelsea in the Community Shield.

Aguero opened the scoring after 13 minutes at Wembley with a fine low finish into the bottom-right corner from 18 yards after a probing run from Phil Foden created the opportunity.

The striker passed Eric Brook's long-standing club record of 177 last season when he scored in November's 4-2 Champions League win at Napoli – another team coached by Maurizio Sarri.

He has had to wait to add to his 199th for the club, which came in the EFL Cup final win against Arsenal on February 25, with a troublesome knee injury limiting his playing time towards the end of 2017-18.

But after the disappointment of Argentina's lacklustre World Cup campaign in Russia, he kicked the new campaign off with a bang at Wembley on Sunday by finally hitting his milestone.

