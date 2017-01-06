Aguero hails Messi as world's best
Lionel Messi is the world's best and can do what others cannot, according to Sergio Aguero.
Sergio Aguero lauded the "incredible" Lionel Messi as the world's best, insisting his Argentina team-mate produces what no-one else can.
Barcelona star Messi is joined by Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann on a three-man shortlist for The Best FIFA Men's Player 2016.
But Aguero, who was on the initial 23-man list, has no doubt who deserves to win the award.
"He [Messi] is ahead of the rest, including the other nominees," the Manchester City forward told FIFA.com.
"And I'm not just saying that because he's my friend. I train with him and I see it with my own eyes. He does things I don't see anyone else doing.
"He's the best there is."
Messi missed out on the Ballon d'Or, finishing a distant second to Real Madrid star Ronaldo but ahead of Atletico's Griezmann.
Aguero pointed to Messi's finishing ability as a standout attribute.
He said: "He makes it look so easy. It's incredible."
